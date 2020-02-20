|
Helen J. Sweeney
Helen J. Sweeney of Southampton and Beach Haven, NJ passed away peacefully on February 11th at home of Frontotemporal Dementia. She was 82.
Helen was the adored daughter of Charlotte (Latshaw) and William T. Bomboy.
Left to cherish her memory are Thom, her husband of 59 years, and their three sons T. Gavin (Susan), Maple Shade, W. Reed (Mary), Tabernacle, and J. Bradford (Eileen), Cinnaminson, as well as her precious grandchildren T. Clark (Kelsey), Reed P. and Charlotte.
A graduate of Beaver College (Arcadia University) class of 1959, Helen earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a very talented musician, and served as the school organist in both high school and college, as well as the church organist in her youth. She took her first organ lesson at age 6 at John Wanamaker's in Philadelphia.
But she was best known for her grace, kindness, generosity and love. Everybody she ever met loved her immediately, and she loved everyone in return, especially Thom and their three boys. And, because of her unending patience with their on-going antics, she was dubbed "Poor Helen" by the mother of a dear friend, and that pet name lived on, and became the name of their boat, and finally their iconic fishing shack on LBI.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey on Friday February 21st. Visitation from 9am-11am, followed by the service at 11am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Program in memory of Helen Sweeney.
The family also wishes to thank her amazing caregivers Mary Sweeney, Cynthia Stanton-Hall and Melissa Staub, as well as The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, for their sensitive care, which they gave selflessly and endlessly to both Helen and to the entire Sweeney family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Feb. 20, 2020