Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia
West Long Branch - Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia, age 71 of West Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born in Deal and was a lifelong resident of the shore area. She attended Deal School and Red Bank Catholic High School. She was a graduate of Monmouth University and went on to become a teacher for the Long Branch Board of Education. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End and a member of the Deal Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and the Green and White Association.
She was predeceased by her parents, John F.P. Kelly, Sr. and Elizabeth Kelly and 2 brothers Kevin C. Kelly and John F.P. Kelly, Jr. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Ralph Delia, Jr.; a daughter and son in law, Carrie and Matthew Sniffen; 4 sons and daughters in law, Ralph (III) and Carey Delia, Bryan and Heather Delia, Michael and Susan Delia, Kevin and Hope Delia; 3 brothers and 2 sisters in law, Mark and Charlotte Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Brendan and Kathy Kelly; 11 grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019