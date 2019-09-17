Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
West End, Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Delia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia Obituary
Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia

West Long Branch - Helen K. "Bonnie" Delia, age 71 of West Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born in Deal and was a lifelong resident of the shore area. She attended Deal School and Red Bank Catholic High School. She was a graduate of Monmouth University and went on to become a teacher for the Long Branch Board of Education. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End and a member of the Deal Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and the Green and White Association.

She was predeceased by her parents, John F.P. Kelly, Sr. and Elizabeth Kelly and 2 brothers Kevin C. Kelly and John F.P. Kelly, Jr. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Ralph Delia, Jr.; a daughter and son in law, Carrie and Matthew Sniffen; 4 sons and daughters in law, Ralph (III) and Carey Delia, Bryan and Heather Delia, Michael and Susan Delia, Kevin and Hope Delia; 3 brothers and 2 sisters in law, Mark and Charlotte Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Brendan and Kathy Kelly; 11 grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now