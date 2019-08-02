|
Helen Komski
Dupont - Helen Komski, age 91, died Sunday evening at the Meridian Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Ocean Grove, NJ. She was the widow of Louis Komski who passed away on January 1, 2009.
She was born in Dupont daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Mashas Kotula and step-daughter of the late Frances Novak Kotula. She was a graduate of the Dupont High School.
Above all except her family, Helen was passionate about her beloved church, Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church in Dupont. She was a lifelong member of the Polish National Catholic Church, tirelessly giving her time and attendance to mass and activities there. She was also a member of the Altar Society of the Church and the Pittston Area Senior Citizens.
If there was ever a woman, or any person, who earned their right into heaven it was my mother, Helen. She loved her dispatcher friends, and the seniors in PA.. she Loved everyone.
She had been employed as Dispatcher #1 for the Old Bridge Twp. Police Dept. until her retirement.
She is survived by a son Stanley and wife Victoria, Manasquan, NJ, daughter-in-law Cynthia Komski, Parker CO, grandchildren Aspen Lee, Karleigh Ann and Zackery James; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons Edward and Louis.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home 200 Wyoming Ave. Dupont with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. In the Holy Mother of Sorrows Church 212 Wyoming Ave. Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019