|
|
Helen Krikorian
Wall Twp. - Helen Krikorian, 60 of Wall Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully with her family right by her side on May 22nd. Born in Hudson County, she was a former resident of North Bergen, N.J. and current resident of Wall Township since 1988. Helen was a graduate of North Bergen High School, class of 1976. She was the beloved mother of Jain and Jill and wife of Gary.
Helen was a former employee of Clark O'Neill working as a systems analyst manager. She also ran Gregory's Pub and Restaurant, a Hudson County institution alongside her husband for many years. She was a hardworking homemaker.
Helen was a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. She loved the beach triathlon - surf, sand, and sun. She loved cooking and laughing with her daughters. Her energy was unmatched. Everyone knew Helen and everyone loved her.
Surviving are her daughters Jain and Jill, her husband Gary, her sister Barbara Neri, and her mother Lynn Henry along with many other loved family members.
Family and friends are invited for visitation at Leber Funeral Home in Union City, N.J. on Saturday, May 25th from 4-8PM. A cremation is to follow at Garden State Crematory in North Bergen, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019