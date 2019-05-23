|
Helen Lee Apy
- - Helen Lee Apy, age 81, long time resident of Monmouth County, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is best known for her love of the NY Yankees as well as her endless love for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Edward Apy and his wife Kathy Apy, and Karen Apy as well as grandchildren Charlie Apy, Nicole Cebulko, Ryan Cebulko, Courtney Glubo and her husband Ryan Glubo and great grandchild Sophie Glubo. She is predeceased by her parents Eileen Klamka and John Lee, brother Joseph Lee Jr., son Baby Boy Apy and granddaughter Isabella Apy. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday May 25th at the First United Methodist Church in Red Bank at 2pm. Burial services will be held privately for immediate family at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen's honor to the Salvation Army.
