Helen Ludowig
Jackson Twp - Helen Ludowig, 72, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ and has resided in Jackson Twp. for the past 13 years.
Helen was employed as an office manager for the St. Barnabas Health Service, Neptune, NJ, prior to her retirement. In 2016 she founded "Bread From Heaven Café" which fed many needy people in the community.
She was a United States Veteran proudly serving in the Air Force.
Helen was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., NJ.
She wanted everyone to know that it was her outmost wish that BFH organization shall continue as my legacy, leaving behind me to do what I originally intended to do, feeding hungry and needy, providing food to all who need it. Make sure that we have a facility or stock room warehouse somewhere to continue doing what I have started.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary Cushing. She is survived by her sisters, Catherine Meyer of Sun City Center, FL, and Susan Cushing of Monmouth Junction, NJ; her former husband, Barton Ludowig; her stepdaughter, Nancy Murrin of Brick Twp., NJ; and by her trusted friends, Milan and Anka Berec, and Andrea Lear.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 5-9 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Her funeral liturgy will be offered at 9:30 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Please gather at the church at 9:15 AM. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Bread From Heaven, P.O. Box 1051, Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020