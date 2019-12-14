Services
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
119 South Prince Street
Lancaster, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
119 South Prince Street
Lancaster, PA
Helen M. Dennis Obituary
Helen M. Dennis

Willow Street, PA - Helen M. Dennis, 77, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on December 11, 2019 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Red Bank, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony & Angelina (Julie) Venturino. Helen was the loving wife of 54 years to Joseph F. Dennis.

Helen graduated from Red Bank Regional High School, Red Bank, NJ. She retired as a secretary from the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ.

Helen enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading. She cared for many stray animals. She was also a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank, NJ.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Joe, are children: Julieanne M. Bartlett, wife of Seth, Kathleen G. Dennis and Joseph C. Dennis, husband of Jennifer; a grandson, Jackson N. Dennis; and a sister, Mrs. Margaret Rescinio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will take place prior from 9-10 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the Humane Society of the United States.

To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 717-560-5100.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
