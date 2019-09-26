|
Helen M. Granozio, Sr.
Whiting - Helen M. Granozio, Sr., 82, of Whiting, NJ passed away on Sept 23, 2019. Viewing will be 9 am Sat, Sept 28 until the time of the funeral service at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church, 50 Main St, Englishtown. Interment will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to First Presbyterian Church. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019