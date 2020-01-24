|
Helen M. Helfer
Keansburg - Helen M. Helfer "Betty" passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her son's home. Born on November 7, 1928, she grew up in Keansburg where her father owned a gas station. In 1951 she married Morris "Jim" Helfer and moved to Port Monmouth where they raised their two children. She was a stay at home mom and housewife for many years until, as a joke, she applied for a job at Charles of the Ritz. Not only was she hired, but she stayed there for 25 years. She was a loving, unselfish, fiercely loyal, (admittedly sometimes stubborn) person and will be deeply missed and never forgotten by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Morris "Jim" Helfer, in 1989, her sister, Lillian Spafford, and her son in-law, Richard Stegeland. Surviving are her children: Beth-Ann Stegeland, Martin Helfer and his wife Maureen; 5 grandchildren: Heather Brustowicz (husband T.J.), Richie, Bridget, and Kelly Black, Heidi Doyle (husband Tommy, sons: Thomas and George); 2 great-grandchildren who brought her so much happiness: Jack and Abby Brustowicz. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who were loved by Aunt Betty/Gram/GG along with her constant companion, Baby Cat.
Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , , ASPCA, or a local hospice of your choice in Betty's honor.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020