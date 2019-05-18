Services
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Little Egg Harbor - Helen M. Hulse, 97 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she lived in Bricktown, NJ and Honesdale, PA before moving to Little Egg Harbor 24 years ago. Helen worked for and retired from the pharmaceutical company, West Co. in Lakewood, NJ. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Oscar in 1994. She is survived by her sons Richard Hulse and wife Dee of Buffalo Springs, VA and Patrick Hulse and wife Alice of Little Egg Harbor, grandchildren Jennifer, Joseph, Amy, Cheryl and Eric, nephew Jimmy Norris and wife Kathy as well as 12 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be on Monday May 20, 2019 from 6 to 8pm and Tuesday May 21 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 11AM at St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor.

For directions or condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 18, 2019
