Helen M. Kitchen
Brick - Helen M. Kitchen (nee Morris), 82, of Brick, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Born and raised in Point Pleasant, she was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School, and lived there until moving to Brick twelve years ago.
She worked at the Point Pleasant Beach branches of Ocean County National Bank and Ocean Federal Savings, and also at The Townhouse, Point Pleasant. Mrs. Kitchen was a lifelong member of the Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, where she was a choir member and Harvey's Closet volunteer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Merle James and Margaret Morris.
Surviving are her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Robert Kitchen; and three daughters, Deborah Straut and husband Rich of Bayville, Donna Samuelson and husband Merle of Brick, and Eileen Trisko and husband Chris of Forked River. Also surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave & Grace Morris, and Richard & Sharon Morris; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy, James, and Paul.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m., Monday, March 11 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, 1120 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 www.harveyumc.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019