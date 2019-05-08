|
Helen M. Raskosky
Seaside Park - Helen M. Raskosky of Seaside Park, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, she worked for Verizon before moving to Seaside Park.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, John S. Raskosky, in 2005, her parents, John and Mary Wrazen, a sister Irene Wilk and a brother Charles Wrazen
Surviving are her nephew Martin Wilk and niece Marianne Deczynski, sister in law Helen Trainor, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 11:00am at St. Catharine of Siena Church of the Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Seaside Park.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019