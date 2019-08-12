Services
Services

Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
BGWCD, NJ Veteran's Cemetery
350 Province Line Road
Wrightstown, NJ
1922 - 2019
Helen MacElrea Obituary
Helen MacElrea

Toms River - Helen Marie (Stemler) MacElrea 96 of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at home. Born October 17, 1922 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late Albert J. and Katharine A. Stemler. Also, predeceased by brothers Alfred and Charles Stemler.

Helen was a Wave in the Navy during WWII. Where she met her beloved husband the late Robert J. MacElrea.

Helen was a civil service worker in the Navy for 38 years of federal service until retirement.

Helen was an outstanding avid golfer who achieved many holes-in-one. She enjoyed playing canasta and mahjong.

Helen is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and devoutly dedicated close friend Joan Kruc.

Services will take place at:

Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753, Wednesday August 14, 2019, 10:00am to 12:00 noon. Graveside Service 1:00pm, BGWCD, NJ Veteran's Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019
