Helen Mahon
Holmdel - Helen S. Mahon (Crine) 92 of Holmdel passed away at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Joe Mahon formerly of Freehold, her parents John K. Crine and Susan (Reid) Crine, and siblings James C. Crine and Mary Carolyn Hickey. She is survived by her daughters Mary and Susan, son Michael and beloved daughter-in-law Carolyn, her four cherished granddaughters, Kerri, Kaitlin, Kristen and Kimberly, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge Angie Grace, Helen's devoted care giver over the last four years for her kindness to Helen. We cannot thank you enough, and are proud to consider you family. Everything Helen did was about family and friends. She especially loved Christmas. Her handmade Christmas ornaments are treasured by all who have them, and adorn Christmas trees across the country. Friends and family are invited to a visitation for Helen on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home at 8 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:15 A.M. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Catherine, Holmdel, New Jersey. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's honor to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Catherine's Parish, Holmdel, New Jersey or Visiting Physician Services, Holmdel, New Jersey. To offer your condolences, or for directions to our funeral home, please visit our website at www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019