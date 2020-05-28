Helen Marie Burke



Brick - October 16, 1924 to May 21, 2020



Helen Marie Burke, 95, of Brick, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Ramsey, New Jersey, she resided in Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Lakehurst and Manchester before moving to Brick. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and she was the first Majorette for the high school band. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2005 and her daughter Susan Campbell in 2015. Helen is survived by her son Robert and his wife Rebecca of Honolulu, HI, her grandson Josh and two great-grandchildren. Our mother had many relatives and friends. We all loved you very much Mom. Another bell rings in Heaven. Services will be private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









