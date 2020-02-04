|
Helen Marie Foglia
Berkeley Twp. - Helen Marie Foglia, 69, of Berkeley Township, NJ, passed away at her residence on February 3, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ, and resided in Beachwood for 35 years before moving to Berkeley Township in 2014. Helen worked for the Superior Court in Ocean County for 27 years. She was a happy, fun loving person, who enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Lawrence Foglia and her sister Joyce Doremus. She is survived by her children: Helen Mc Dermott of Forked River, John Brower and wife Lee of Brick, and Joanne Brower and fiancée Gregory of Neptune. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren: John Brower, Nicole Brower, Christopher Mc Dermott, Patrick Mc Dermott, Travis Mc Dermott, and Jack Mc Dermott; and her siblings: Chris Doremus, Glenn Doremus, and Gerard Doremus.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will take place at 7:00 PM. Cremation will be private. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tribute memories.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020