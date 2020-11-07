1/
Helen Marie Giannini
Helen Marie Giannini

Spring Lake - Helen Marie Giannini 85 of Spring Lake, NJ passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark, NJ, Helen lived in Clifton, NJ and maintained a residence in Spring Lake since 1958. In 1997 she and her husband moved to Spring Lake year-round, where they were Parishioners of St. Catharine Church. Helen was a member of the Spring Lake Women's Club and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was involved in providing home tours of the beautiful homes in Spring Lake. She was a family-oriented woman who loved spending time with her family. Her husband Orlando was the love of her life.

Helen was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Rose Cucuzzella, her loving husband Orlando Giannini on March 23, 2020, and grandson Orland Germinario on December 9, 2019. Surviving are her daughters Lauralyn Carlen and her husband Ronald of Wayne, NJ, Rosalyn Muratore and her husband Kenny of Virginia Beach, VA, 5 grandchildren, Louis Giannini and his wife Lauren, Lauren Germinario, Alicia Muratore, Brielle Muratore, Christopher Muratore and a great grandson Ryan.

A memorial mass will be held in late November or early December at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, NJ, exact dates and time to be determined. Committal will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to League of Saint Anthony, Saint Lawrence Seminary, 301 Church Street, Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin 53057-0505.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
