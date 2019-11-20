Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Martha
3800 Herbertsville Rd
Point Pleasant, NJ
Helen Marie Marshall


1936 - 2019
Helen Marie Marshall Obituary
Helen Marie Marshall

Point Pleasant - Helen Marie Marshall entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2019 in Point Pleasant N.J. after a lengthy illness. Helen was born in Newark N.J. on July 16, 1936.

Visitation will be at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd, Toms River, Friday November 22 from 9:30 am until 10:30 with a funeral mass at The Church of St. Martha 3800 Herbertsville Rd, Point Pleasant at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private.

Website information available at www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
