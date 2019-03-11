Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd.,
Middletown, NJ
Middletown - Helen Marusak, 87, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Bayshore Hospital in Homdel. She was born in Jersey City, and lived in Middletown for 50 years. She loved arts and crafts and especially enjoyed designing floral arrangements.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Stanley Marusak, three daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary Tahamont, Patricia and Kevin Behan, Jaclyn and John McLaughlin; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William Fuschetto, Anthony and Grace Fuschetto, and Patricia Fuschetto; 3 grandchildren, twins, Kevin and Timothy Behan, and Payleigh Behan.

Helen was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Marusak in 1987

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday March 14, 2019 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at Mary Mother of God Church 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019
