Helen Mayer Loughman
Barnegat - Helen Loughman of Barnegat, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, she was 103 years of age at the time of her death. Helen passed away on the same date as her beloved husband Stephen did 20 years ago. She was born on August 8,1916 and grew up in Howard Beach, Queens, N.Y. As a young woman she attended John Adams High School where she was a good student and was voted the best all-around Female Athlete. After high school she attended classes at Brooklyn College and then went on to a secretarial position at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Manhattan for a few years.
She was the daughter of John Valentine Mayer and Margaret Helen Boos Mayer. She was predeceased by two brothers, John Mayer and George Mayer and sisters, Jane Gallagher and Edith Pearsall. She is survived by one brother, Robert Mayer. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Loughman, whom she met and married in 1938; Stephen died in 2000. Helen is survived by her loving children: Irene Kutner (Frederick) of Waretown, N.J., Robert Loughman (Susan) of Bethesda, Md., and Margret Luttrell (David) of Knoxville, Tenn. In addition, she leaves 15 beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Helen had a wonderful life but it was not without its challenges. In 1943 Stephen joined the Navy and shipped off to the Pacific leaving her to raise 2 children, Irene and Robert. Stephen returned home late 1945. Margaret was born in 1950. Helen and Stephen moved around New Jersey settling in Metuchen where they raised their three children. In her late 40's, Helen decided to pursue a career in nursing and earned a degree as an LPN. She worked at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield N.J., at JFK Hospital in Edison, and nursing homes in Metuchen, N.J., Inverness, FL., and Bel Air, Md. It was during these years that Helen and Stephen enjoyed life by traveling extensively to Europe and the Caribbean on cruises, and much of the U.S.A. These were wonderful years, but most of all Helen loved nursing and worked well into her 80's.
After moving back to Metuchen, Helen was very active in volunteer work. She worked at the polling stations during elections, at JFK Hospital, at St Frances Cathedral, and after she moved to Manahawkin, she volunteered at Ken's Kitchen.
Remarkably, she drove her car around town well into her late 90's to the chagrin of her 3 children. She loved living at Stafford by the Bay and made many dear friends there. Helen was an avid Bridge and Scrabble player, loved reading, Broadway musicals, and was always a 'fashion plate'. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Helen is gone now, but the memories and love that she gave to all of us remain everlasting and we shall cherish those memories and will miss her greatly. Due to the Coronavirus and these unique and troubling times Helen will be buried in Metuchen with Stephen, and there will not be a viewing or a Mass at this time. The family will schedule a Memorial service at a later date to celebrate her long and full life.
To leave online condolences and fond memories of Helen for the Loughman family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.