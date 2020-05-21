Helen Pappas Skopas
Interlaken - Helen Pappas Skopas, 91, of Interlaken passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch of natural causes. She entered the last phase of her life as she lived, with strength, courage and dignity. She was happily reunited with her beloved husband, James, and her devoted son, Rand Spiro.
Born in New York City, daughter of Sophia and Spiros Pappas. Helen was educated in the Asbury Park Public Schools and then graduated from Georgian Court University with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry; always maintaining her status as an honor student. She received a teaching certificate which enabled her to teach in both Asbury Park and Ocean Township school systems for many years.
In 1953, Helen married James Skopas in Asbury Park and together they operated "Skopas' Avon Pavilion" for twenty years; a boardwalk concession that became a landmark on the Avon boardwalk, famous for its homemade candies and homemade ice creams. In the fall, Helen would resume her teaching career. In 1970, they became owners and operators of a business in Toms River known as the "Bonanza Steak House," located on Route 37, and operated that business for 26 years.
She was an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, a member of the Daughter of Penelope, as well as an active member of the "Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society".
Helen's real passion was making her home a reflection of beauty and comfort for her family and friends, a true "Greek Martha Stewart."
Helen was a devoted wife, beloved mother, adoring grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased be her husband James in 2015 and her son and only child, Rand Spiro, in 2017; also, by her two brothers, Charles Pappas of Middletown and James Pappas of Toms River, and nephew, Christopher Pappas of Toms River, and her loving parents, Sophia and Spiros Pappas.
She is survived by her cherished grandsons, James Richard and wife Brigid of Averill Park, NY, and Rand Alexander and fiancée, Megan Rosell of Brick and daughter-in-law, Nancy Krauszer Skopas of Toms River.
She is also survived by her two great-granddaughters, Elayna Marie and Natalie Diane Skopas. She adored her great-granddaughters and would always remind them they were kissed by the "Greek Gods!" She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank her very special caretaker, Carol Galanakis, for her true devotion and endless loving care.
Under the Covid-19 guidelines, all services were conducted privately. Donations may be made in her name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean NJ or a charity of choice. To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020.