Helen Paulsen Weingart, born in Jersey City, NJ on February 22, 1942, later lived in Edison, New Brunswick and lastly in Tom's River, NJ. A light went out in the universe as "Aunt Helen" passed away on June 14, 2019. She was a force in the Universe and took the air out of every room she entered. Her huge personality and quick wit brought smiles to everyone who ever had the pleasure of her company. She loved to travel and got to walk in the footsteps of her beloved Henry the VIII. She was a past Grand of the Eastern Star Gloria Chapter of New Jersey. She enjoyed her ladies of the Red Hats in Tom's River and was active in Pocahontas, New Jersey. Love of family was very important to her and although everyone was so spread out, she tried to keep them in her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore John and Angeline Pitora Paulsen and husband Thomas Weingart of New Brunswick. She was the youngest of five children and is preceded in death by her brother Theodore Edward Paulsen, sister in law Anna Proven Paulsen, sister Dorothea Carter, sister Anna May Chase and beloved niece and close friend, Janine Chase Braude.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Paulsen Hewitt, of Shallotte, NC. Nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews have all enjoyed Aunt Helen. She also leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly including Marie Garbolino of Waymart, Pa.
At Aunt Helen's request there will be no service or memorial. She is to be cremated and her ashes buried with her husband in New Brunswick.
The family sends a special Thank You to her caregiver Grace, who became a big part of Aunt Helen's family. Also thank you to Serenity Hospice and their special nurses Jane and Bernadette, aides, Mara, Angelica, and all the friends she made there. Thank you all for recognizing in her what her family has always known.
Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019