Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Augustine Episcopal Church
Prospect Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Augustine Episcopal Church
Prospect Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
Eatontown - Helen (Clark) Pride, 96, formerly of Eatontown, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Helen graduated from Manasquan High School. She was employed at Camp Evans in Wall Township and later employed as the Tax Collector of Asbury Park for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling and golf. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Horace W. Pride and is survived by her daughter Nancy J. Walden (Dr. Emerson C. Walden, Jr.) of Woodstock, MD. and her sister Carrie Scott of Berkeley Township.

Visitation will be held 9:30am Wednesday, July 24, until the time of the funeral at 11:30am at St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Prospect Ave, Asbury Park, NJ. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

Full obituary and condolencs available at ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
