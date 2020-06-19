Helen Rudy



Middletown - Helen C. Rudy, 84, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Helen and her family have resided in Middletown for 58 years. She was a resident of Brighton Gardens of Middletown since July 2018. Helen was born in Pottsville, PA. She resided briefly in Lebanon, PA before moving to New Jersey when her husband accepted employment with Bell Laboratories.



During high school, Helen was employed as a dance teacher and a pianist at a dance studio. After college, Helen was employed for two years as a teacher in the Myerstown (PA) School District. After moving to NJ, she stayed home to raise her two daughters. During this time period, she was an active volunteer as a class parent, library coordinator at Harmony School, and Superintendent of Westminster Presbyterian Sunday School for many years. Helen is a lifetime member of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) and, through the years, was active with many book sale fundraisers.



Helen earned her degree in elementary education, a BS from Kutztown State Teachers College (now Kutztown University of Pennsylvania). Helen and her younger sister, Dorothy, worked in the summers as waitresses in Atlantic City to pay their way through college. Helen was a lifelong learner. Throughout her teaching career, she continued to better herself and improve her teaching skills by taking classes at Bank Street College of Education in New York City and the Teacher's College of Columbia University.



Helen was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She always supported her children's activities and never missed a game, a recital or any other important moment. Reading to her children was a daily occurrence.



Helen enjoyed reading, children's literature, and spending time at the beach with her family. She liked spending time with family in Pottsville, Lebanon, and Hershey, PA. She also enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, NJ, Myrtle Beach, SC, and English Center, PA. Helen was a devout fan of the NY Giants and Mets and Penn State football. The light of Helen's life were her two grandchildren, Greg and Andrea. She loved spending time with them and was immensely proud of both of them.



Helen taught in the Middletown Township School District for twenty-two years, retiring July 1, 2000. She taught at Fairview, Lincroft, Middletown Village, New Monmouth, and River Plaza Schools, but the majority of her teaching years were in kindergarten at Nutswamp School. She loved her students and teacher friends. She worked very hard and was extremely creative in her planning to make sure all her students were learning in a developmentally-appropriate manner.



Helen was also a presenter at many workshops for teachers about children's literature. She presented a workshop, "Whole Language Approach to Teaching Reading", at several Early Childhood Conferences. She also served as the President of the Monmouth County Association of Kindergarten Educators. Helen was always willing to share her knowledge and love of teaching with others in the field.



Helen was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Holland R., in October 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Sherrill L. Rudy of Aberdeen, NJ and Jennifer Rudy Lasher of Rocky River, OH; two grandchildren, Gregory M. Lasher and his wife, Megan Brown Lasher of Raleigh, NC and Andrea M. Lasher, Rocky River. Helen is also survived by her brother, George C. Clauser, and his wife, Elizabeth L., Shamokin Dam, PA. She is survived by six nephews and two nieces and their families. Helen is also survived by an extended loving family and many good friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Ruth (née Fuller) and her father, William W. Clauser. Also preceeding her in death are her brothers, William W. Clauser, Jr. and Robert L. Clauser and her sisters, Eleanor C. Biltheiser and Dorothy C. Moyer.



Helen fought to survive three occurrences of ovarian cancer. The family appreciates the many medical professionals who worked with Helen to assist her in this fight and give her approximately 20 additional precious years with her family.



A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kutztown University Foundation, College of Education Fund, 15197 Kutztown Road, P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530. All arrangements are entrusted to the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.









