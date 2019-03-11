|
Helen T. Britton
Eatontown - Helen T. Britton, 89, of Eatontown, NJ. passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Colts neck, NJ and has been a resident of Eatontown since 1948. She was a homemaker who loved being with family and who enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City.
Helen is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Russell Britton in 2005. She is survived by her loving sons Joseph Britton of Neptune and Robert Britton and daughter-in-law Theresa Britton of Eatontown. She is also survived by her two cherished grandchildren Casey and Ryan Britton.
Visitation will be 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be offered 10 am on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at St. Dorothea RC Church, Eatontown. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery and Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or the would be appreciated. For online condolences and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019