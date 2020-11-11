Helen T. Greer
Toms River - Helen T. Greer, 96, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Toms River since 1986. Helen was an executive secretary for Reeves Brothers Textiles in New York City for 20 years before her retirement. Helen was an avid walker, loved to shop and enjoyed attending her grandson's athletic events. She especially loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert in 2002, her parents James and Mary Martin, and her brothers Joseph Martin and Gerard Martin and his wife Mary. Surviving are her son Jim Greer and his wife Regina; three grandchildren Tim and wife Michele, Dan and wife Karin and Chris and wife Paulina; and seven cherished great grandchildren Keara, Kaylee, Ryan, Cian, Jack, Gwen and Evelyn.
Funeral services and burial will be privately held for Helen. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Helen.