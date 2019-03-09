|
Helen T. Vincent
Hazlet - Helen T. Vincent, 94, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2019. She was born in Duxbury, MA. She graduated from Duxbury High School in 1942. She briefly served in the Coast Guard Reserves during World War II. Helen lived on the street named for her in Hazlet since 1954. She worked as a lunch-aide at Middle Road School in Hazlet for over 20 years.
One of her biggest joys in life was helping people and volunteering. Helen was involved with the Girl Scouts for 50 years in various positions. She was a member and past-President of the Hazlet Auxiliary Bayshore Community Hospital. She volunteered at the Bayshore Community Hospital Thrift Shop and Gift Shop. Helen was a long time volunteer and supporter of the Keyport Ministerium Food Pantry. She also delivered Meals on Wheels to others well into her 80s. She was a current member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Surviving are Helen's daughters, Deborah Vincent and Sandra Vincent; son, Steven Vincent; brother and sister-in-law, George and Joan Taylor; sister-in-law, Jean Taylor, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Vincent in 1994. She was also pre-deceased by her brother, Thomas Taylor, Sr., and sisters, Mary "Polly" Daley, Grace Eva Dolan, and Florence Keller.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Private cremation will follow. A Church Service is scheduled for Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am Grace United Methodist Church, 115 St. James Av., Union Beach. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Helen's name to the Keyport Food Pantry, 42 Elizabeth St., Keyport, NJ 07735. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019