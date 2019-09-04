|
Helen Theresa Raichle
Toms River - Helen Theresa Raichle of Toms River, was born on September 23, 1929, one of nine children born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Helen passed away at Rose Garden Rehabilitation Center on September 2, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Helen met her beloved husband Theodore Raichle in Philadelphia and they were married on July 1, 1949. Helen and Theodore later moved from Philadelphia to Pine Beach, NJ where they raised their three girls, Helene, Patricia and Susan.
Helen is predeceased by her parents, her husband Theodore in 1992 and her brothers and sisters. Surviving are her loving children; daughter and son-in-law Helene and Kevin Maguire, daughter Patricia Raichle, daughter and son-in-law Susan and Stephen Zimenoff; her cherished grandchildren Kris Maguire and friend Cathy Moeller, Megan and Brian Kim, Jamie and Jason Collins, Robert and Ashley Kirk and James Zimenoff. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Samuel and Elizabeth Kim, Emma, Gianna and Savannah Collins, Monroe, Decker and Hadleigh Kirk. Helen was a great mom to all her children. She was so giving and caring to all the people that have known her throughout her great years of life.
Helen worked for Toms River Regional Schools as a cook. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church in Toms River.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA or Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019