Helen V. Kulpinski
Brick - Helen V. (Laskowski) Kulpinski, age 100 of Brick died on Thursday, 4/30/2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was born in Linden and lived in Winfield Park before moving to Brick seven years ago. She was employed for many years as an Assembly Line Worker at Regina Vacuum Company in Rahway. She was a founding parishioner of St. John The Apostle RC Church in Linden. She was a member of the Winfield Senior Club and the St. John's Senior Club and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 15 years, Jacob Kulpinski in 1955. She is survived by her loving children, James Kulpinski and Linda Gaston both of Brick. At this time, all services will be private. Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.