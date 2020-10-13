1/1
Helen Villapiano Maloney
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Helen Villapiano Maloney

Helen "Ginny" Villapiano Maloney passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 12, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. Ginny was born and raised in Allenhurst by her late parents, Dr. Joseph Guy & Mrs. Villapiano. She moved to Pittsburgh with her late husband John, with whom she raised her three sons: John, Jr. Scott and Michael. Ginny and her family spent summers in Allenhurst and thoroughly enjoyed the Allenhurst Beach Club where they were members. Once John retired from banking, they moved to Palm Beach Gardens Florida. Ginny was a volunteer at the Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh and a member of the Pittsburgh Athletic Association and Palm Beach Yacht Club. She was a doting mother and grandmother and always happy to have her children around her. Ginny will be remembered for her wonderful smile and great laugh. She would always say how much family meant to her. Ginny is survived by her son Scott and his wife Nancy and daughter Trishie, of Hockessin, DE, her son Michael, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, her sister Lee Valldejuli of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and brother Guy Villapiano and sister-in-law Barbara of Tinton Falls, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband John and son John, Jr.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday October 16, 2020 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Church 800 Ocean Ave. Long Branch. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburg, Pa. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
October 13, 2020
Our love to you all at this sad time. Ginny was a wonderful person who we will dearly miss. Jim Ketels & Marcelo Otero
James Ketels
Friend
