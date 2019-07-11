|
|
Helen W. Felberg
Melbourne Beach, FL - Helen Weston Felberg, age 90 of Melbourne Beach, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2019 in Manahawkin. Helen was born in Trenton and formerly of Beach Haven before moving to Melbourne Beach, FL. She was a member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Beach Haven. Helen worked summers at the front desk of the Sea Shell in Beach Haven and volunteered for 25 years in same day surgery at Southern Ocean County Hospital.
Helen was predeceased by her first husband, Jack Snyder and her second, husband Albert Felberg and her daughter, Carol Jane Crosta. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Snyder Aftanis and her husband Rob; son-in-law Leonard Crosta; grandchildren Natalie Aftanis, Emily Crosta, Rob Aftanis and his wife Heidi, Renet Kondras and her husband Michael, Everett Aftanis; great-grandchildren Ethan Hadaway, Tino Crosta, Danny and Sophia Kondras and Greyson and Joseph Aftanis. She was a beloved aunt to Ruth Ann Macklin, Phil Ludeke and his wife Becky and George Ludeke and his wife Linda.
A dual Funeral Service for Helen and her daughter Carol Jane Crosta will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 410 S. Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ 08008. Interment will follow in the Holy Innocents Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Helen's memory. Arrangements were under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Cremation was private.
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 11, 2019