Helen Z. Eisner
Red Bank - Helen Z. Eisner, born January 7th 1926, was 94 years of age when she passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at Riverview Hospital, Red Bank, NJ. She was born to the late Zissimos and Katherine (Avdicos) Theologes. Helen worked as an administrative assistant at Prudential Insurance Company in Chicago, IL for several years, and moved to NJ with her beloved husband Stanley L. Eisner, a former VP at Prudential, who died in 2007. They lived in Middletown, NJ. Having studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Helen was a creative artist who loved to paint, and was a passionate collector of works of art, including many of her own creations. She had a spirited personality with a zest for life, and an adventurous appetite for culture, spicy food and her daily glass of red wine. In accordance with her final wishes, her remains will be cremated and deposited along with the ashes of her husband into a mausoleum, located at Frost Woods Memorial Park in East Brunswick, NJ. All those who knew her will remember her strength, generosity and kindness.
She is survived by her godson Gregory Theologes and family, cousin Tula Avdicos and family, niece Rhonda Frances and family, nephew Howard Rosenthal, and stepdaughter Ellen Wijesinghe and family including three great-grandchildren, and her best friend Lois Sewing and husband. Kidney failure being the ultimate cause of her demise, any memorial donations in her honor can made to the National Kidney Foundation
at 30 East 33rd St. Unit #8 NY., N.Y. 10016.
