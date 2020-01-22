|
Helen Zamorski Pacana
Freehold - Helen Zamorski Pacana, 91, of Freehold, NJ and Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania died on January 21, 2020 at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Pacana was born in Elizabeth to Stanley and Veronica Kulpinski Zamorski . She resided in Roselle, NJ for 30 years followed by Freehold, NJ for 30 years before relocating to Pennsylvania two years ago.
She was a loving wife and mother foremost, but also a career woman. She began her work career as a microbiologist for Merck Corporation and was a lab technician for Color Chip Corporation, Cranford before her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, and a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and the Rosary Society of St. Hedwig's Church, Elizabeth.
Her husband, Jacob F. Pacana died in 2008. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Debbie McCann in 2018, along with her brothers Walter, Charlie and Joseph and her sisters, Emily, Jean and Louise.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jay O'Neill; and her grandchildren, Commander Daniel J. O'Neill, U.S.N. and wife Christine, Dr. Emily V. O'Neill, Brian R. McCann and her great-grandchild, Cameron Jacob O'Neill and many cherished nieces and nephews and friends.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christina Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold at 11 a.m. The interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Memorial donations to St. Rose of Lima School, 51 Lincoln Place, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020