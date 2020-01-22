Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Pacana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Zamorski Pacana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Zamorski Pacana Obituary
Helen Zamorski Pacana

Freehold - Helen Zamorski Pacana, 91, of Freehold, NJ and Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania died on January 21, 2020 at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Pacana was born in Elizabeth to Stanley and Veronica Kulpinski Zamorski . She resided in Roselle, NJ for 30 years followed by Freehold, NJ for 30 years before relocating to Pennsylvania two years ago.

She was a loving wife and mother foremost, but also a career woman. She began her work career as a microbiologist for Merck Corporation and was a lab technician for Color Chip Corporation, Cranford before her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, and a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and the Rosary Society of St. Hedwig's Church, Elizabeth.

Her husband, Jacob F. Pacana died in 2008. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Debbie McCann in 2018, along with her brothers Walter, Charlie and Joseph and her sisters, Emily, Jean and Louise.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jay O'Neill; and her grandchildren, Commander Daniel J. O'Neill, U.S.N. and wife Christine, Dr. Emily V. O'Neill, Brian R. McCann and her great-grandchild, Cameron Jacob O'Neill and many cherished nieces and nephews and friends.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christina Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold at 11 a.m. The interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Memorial donations to St. Rose of Lima School, 51 Lincoln Place, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -