Helene C. Donaghue



Brick - Helene C. Donaghue 88 of Brick passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived there before moving to Brick in 1993.



Helene was an Administrative Assistant for Inland Steel in Jersey City for 12 years before her retirement in 1983. She was a communicant of St. Martha's Church in Pt. Pleasant and she was very devoted to her family.



She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Ella Brennan; three brothers Harold, Leo and William Brennan.



Surviving is her devoted husband Charles Donaghue; her four children Colleen Griffith and her husband Richard, Patricia McNally and her husband Jack, Charles Donaghue and his wife Patricia; and Hugh Donaghue and his wife Donna; her brother James Brennan; ten grandchildren Gary Gentile, Cheryl Gaetani, Jacqueline McNally, Kristen Plass, C.J., Patrick, Leigh Ann, Christopher, Scott and Sean Donaghue and ten great grandchildren, and she was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm -7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Martha's R.C. Church Pt. Pleasant. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.









