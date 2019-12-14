|
Helene Casagrande
Wall Twp. - Helene Marie (Zschorna) Casagrande, 94, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at her residence in Wall. She was born to William Charles Zschorna and Gretchen (Ernst) Zschorna in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 15, 1925. She graduated from Girl'sHigh School in Brooklyn, NY in 1942, Bellevue School of Nursing in 1946, and worked at City Hospital in New York (where she met her future husband Dr. Alfred John Casagrande, Jr.
Helene was active in many organizations including the Bayshore Community Hospital Auxiliary, the Board of Directors for The Central Jersey Blood Bank, The Matawan Regional High School Band Parents Association, to name a few.
She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Her endless love and support contributed to the success and accomplishments of her husband, children and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Alfred John Casagrande, Jr., brother William Christopher Zschorna and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her children Bill Casagrande (Gerry) Louisville, KY, Tom Casagrande (Sharon) Lawrenceville, Ga., Bob Casagrande (Jane) Matawan, Paul Casagrande (Lee) Beachwood, Alice Sammon (John) Bradley Beach, David Casagrande, Bradley Beach, Carol Casagrande, Blue Bell, PA, and Joan Sammon (Mark) Blue Bell, PA; grandchildren Michael Casagrande, Dan Casagrande(Kelli), Connor Casagrande, Will Casagrande, Aaron Casagrande (Sarah), Craig Casagrande, Katherine Sammon, Kyle Sammon, Kevin Sammon and Grace Sammon: great-grandchildren Claire Casagrande and Everett Casagrande; and long-time neighbors and friends Pearl Bell and Josette Younkheere.
At her request, there will be no viewing. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the , the or The Arthritis Association..
