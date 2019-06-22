|
|
Helene Downey
Middletown - Helene Sachs Downey, 92, passed away on June 20,2019. She was born in Newark and raised her family in Nutley and Neptune NJ.
Helene was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Martin Downey and her young daughter Anne. She is survived by her six children and their spouses: Martin and Helen Downey, Mary Frances and Howard Mandeville, Regina Downey and Anne Lamoriello, Kate Murray, Matthew and Stephanie Downey, and Maureen and Mark Cavallo. Also surviving are her 15 grandchildren: Christopher Phillips, Bryan Downey, Betsy Downey, Irene Foret, Joseph Mandeville, Caitlin Mandeville, Emma Murray, James Murray, Matthew Downey Jr., Kelsey Downey, Allison Downey, Anthony Cavallo, Maria Cavallo, Anna Cavallo and Vincent Cavallo, as well as her three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Olivia and Evelyn.
Helene will be remembered with love for her dedication to her family, her many years of volunteerism as regional and national president to St. Elizabeth's College Alumnae Association, and her love and affection for her extended family of nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd, Middletown. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Chapel, Middletown, on Monday at 9:15 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College of St. Elizabeth Alumnae Association Scholarship Fund, Convent Station, NJ. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019