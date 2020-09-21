Helene Dressendofer
Helene Dressendofer, 86, affectionately known as "Queen Helene," passed away September 21 2020, she was a long time resident of Point Pleasant, NJ.
She was born September 29, 1933.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Paraggio (Ron),Jo-Anne Dressendofer, Sherri Gillow (Lou) and son, John Dressendofer (Mary), and her grand daughters Lauren Catalano (Craig), Aviana Paraggio, Stephanie Gillow, Lorri Gillow, Ava Dressendofer and Laura Dressendofer. Her brother William Strimple of Delaware and sister Bonnie Grillakis (John)of Florida and Glenn Dressendofer (Pat), cousins of Missouri.
Funeral services will be held September 24, 2020 1:00p.m. at the Atlantic View Cemetery, 49 Forest Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum Chapel.
Family and Friends may visit her tribute page and also view the virtual service online at the Goldstein Funeral Chapel's website. https://belkoffgoldsteinfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helene's name to Mary's Place by the Sea, OCEAN GROVE, NJ. www.marysplacebythesea.org