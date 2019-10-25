|
|
Helene Herrman
Morris Plains - Helene Kuhn Herrman was born in Orange, NJ in 1939. She grew up in West Orange, NJ. She is a graduate of Keane College. She married Theodore Kuhn III in 1960. She had three children with Theodore. They are Ted, Kate and Jack, who were all very frequent visitors to see Helene in Arbor Terrace, Morris Plains, NJ. Theodore passed away and Helene remarried to Robert Herrman who passed away in 2017. Helene has 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Helene was an elementary teacher for over 40 years. She has always enjoyed travel. She loved going to the beach to go for long walks looking for sea glass. She has always been an avid reader with a strong preference for mystery novels. She loves cats and dogs.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, from 11:30 to 12:30 PM, at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham NJ 07945, www.baileyfuneral.com. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 1:00 at St. Joseph Church, W. Main St, Mendham NJ 07945. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 29, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Newburyport, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019