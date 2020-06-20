Helene Jacobson
Ardsley - Helene Jacobson, 84, passed away peacefully at home at Atria Woodlands in Ardsley, New York on June 18. She was a resident of Monmouth County for over 60 years.
Helene was born in Brussels, Belgium to Kalmen and Gitla Motiuk. The three left Europe in 1940, arriving in the United States where the family found refuge and decades of a happy and fulfilling life.
She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School and attended New York University. At the age of 20, she married her husband of 63 years, Ira Jacobson, who survives her.
Helene was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who raised her family in Ocean Township. She will be remembered for her unfailingly positive outlook on life, her ready laugh and her devotion to her family. Her children will remember her in particular for her constant encouragement and the confidence she instilled in them.
Helene loyally supported her husband as he built the family business, Brielle Galleries, from the start of their marriage. She was also a musical talent, noted for her singing voice and ability on the piano. Helene was always full of praise and joy toward her grandchildren, her in-law children, her brother and sisters in-law and her many other family members.
In addition to her husband, Helene is survived by her daughter Lisa Jacobson and son-in-law Richard Lubarsky, her son Daniel Jacobson and her daughter-in-law Jana Jacobson, her brother Leo Motiuk and sister-in-law Mary Ann Motiuk, her grandchildren Ryan Lubarsky and Julia Lubarsky, her sister-in-law Nola Grayback and many nieces and nephews.
Because of pandemic restrictions there was no funeral service. Helene was laid to rest on a beautiful day with her closest family present in Sharon Gardens cemetery in Valhalla, New York.
Donations can be made in her memory to HIAS at hias.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.