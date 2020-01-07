|
Helene M. Hubert
West Long Branch - Helene M. Hubert, 98, of West Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born in Scranton, PA and lived in Saddle Brook for 30 years before moving to West Long Branch in 1985. She moved to the Chelsea at Tinton Falls 4 years ago. She was an inspector at Bendix Corporation in Teterboro for 35 years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of the First Reformed Church of Long Branch, the Order of the Eastern Star and the West Long Branch Leisure Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 1999 and her son-in-law, Joseph Dorato.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Lynn Ruppert and Marilyn Dorato; son-in-law, Charles Ruppert; 5 grandchildren, Michael and his wife Mary Ruppert, Jim and his wife Kim Ruppert, Eileen and her husband Jim Fox, Paul and his wife Tanya Dorato and Michael Dorato; 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-7 PM Thursday with a service during the visitation hours at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Entombment will be at 11 AM Friday at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either the www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc or to . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020