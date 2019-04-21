|
|
Helene Petito
Ocean - Helene Newman Petito, of Ocean Township, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Helene was born on May 14,1949 in Long Branch, daughter of the late Pauline Asch Newman and Norman E. Newman. She was widow of Arthur J. Petito.
Helene attended Monmouth College and was associated with Pool World in Middletown. She had also worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Dennis Drazin. She loved to travel the world and spending time with her friends and family.
Helene leaves her sister, Francine Newman Ratzman (Norman A. Ratzman) of Charleston SC and nephews, Dr Elliot A. Ratzman of Philadelphia and Zachary M. Ratzman (Rachel Breitman) and two great nephews, Noah S. Ratzman and Ari PJ Ratzman, all of Washington DC.
Helene also leaves her sister-in-law, Carol Petito Crowley of Maryland and niece, Christina Crowley, also of Maryland. She also leaves behind many beloved friends and cousins, including Marci Tapper, who was instrumental in caring for Helene over the last 18 months.The family would like to thank Andre Page, Diane Himmel and Nana Abrafi, who lovingly cared for Helene in her home.
Graveside services will be held on Tues., April 23rd, 12:15pm at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019