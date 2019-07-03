Helga Ruth Stenzel Ferrer



Lakewood - HELGA RUTH STENZEL FERRER, Born October 4, 1937,passed on June 25, 2019 from Dementia. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, a World War II child, wounded by Nazi influences, sought refuge in her 1957 marriage to young Army soldier, Teofilo Ferrer-Cepeda. Arriving to America with her husband and green card, she bore 4 daughters and took care of her home. The marriage ended in divorce in 1976, splitting the family. Helga worked dutifully at Sonetronics, Belmar, NJ for 34 years. She loved to sing along with her German Oompah records and loved country music (especially Charlie Pride), silly comedy shows, Bingo, eating out and shopping. She is survived by her family; Servants of the most High God, Jehovah daughter Reverend Anita Ivette Ferrer, and son-in-Law Mark Ward, Daughters , Leslie Ibis Ferrer, Belinda Iris Ferrer-Orta & Son-in-Law (Ret) Army Major Edward Orta & Margarita Nydia Ferrer, Grandson Andre Jeremy Ferrer, and Granddaughter Ariana Andrews. May the grace and mercy of the Almighty God Jehovah and the Risen Christ grant her eternal life with them in Heaven Amen. Friends and family are invited to visit at 1pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune with a graveside service to follow at 2pm at Monmouth Memorial Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019