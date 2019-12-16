Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Interment
Following Services
Henrietta "Honey" Greenberg


1932 - 2019
Henrietta "Honey" Greenberg Obituary
Henrietta "Honey" Greenberg

Freehold - Henrietta (Honey) Greenberg nee Cohen, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on December 16, 2019. Honey was born on July 8, 1932 in the Bronx to the late Betty Israeloff and Hyman Cohen. She was a devoted wife to her husband Robert for 65 years. They moved to Old Bridge, NJ in 1967 where they lived for 33 years before moving to Westlake Country Club in Jackson, NJ in 2001. During her life, she worked for Sears and K-Mart until retiring and was heavily involved in her synagogue while serving on the board of both Hadassah and Women's American ORT.

Honey was the matriarch and lifeline to her entire family and was a mother to all, who raised three children as well as helping to raise her grandchildren. She always put her family first. Anyone who knew her knows what a wonderful, kind and loving woman she was.

Honey is survived by her husband Robert; Son, Steven Greenberg and his wife, Susan Lesser-Greenberg; Daughters, Lenore Vredenburgh and Eve Greene; Grandchildren, Mary Roppoli (Louis), Krystal Marshall, Kodi Vredenburgh, Michael Staggs (Eboni), Kevin Greene (Julie), Adrienne Greene, Samantha Greenberg and Casey Greenberg as well as her Great Grandchildren, Jayden, Xaria, Xavier, Charisma, Ella and KJ.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM Wednesday, December 18, at Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, 313 2nd St, Lakewood, NJ with interment to follow. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and Steven Greenberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Honey's name may be made to Hadassah ([email protected]) or to the (act.alz.org). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
