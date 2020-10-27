Henrietta Katherine Kriftner
Henrietta Katherine Kriftner, 94, of Tinton Falls passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Henrietta was born in Manhattan on March 14, 1926 to Emil and Elise Schwab, who had recently immigrated from Esslingen, Germany. She was raised in New York, throughout the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, and had lived in Paramus and Manchester before settling in Tinton Falls in 2016. A talented artist, she was a member of the Ridgewood Art Association; and was also a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manchester. Henrietta also loved to travel, enjoyed the game of golf and in her spare time could be found doing needlework. More than anything, Henrietta's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kriftner in 1992. Henrietta is survived by her children, Susan Della Rosa and her husband, Michael of Freehold, Gary Kriftner and his wife, Gail of Waretown, and Karen Wilson and her husband, Gary of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandchildren, Brian Della Rosa and his wife, Deborah, Kerry Holt and her husband, Judd, Jessica Arbittier and her husband, Gregg, Lyndsey Christofer and her husband, Richard, Kimberly Wilson and her husband, Sean Hines, Lauren Conlon and her husband, Patrick, and Katherine Ashcroft and her husband, Derek; fifteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Bol; and cousin, Erika Sudici.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the immediate family under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to leave condolences to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
.