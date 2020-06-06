Henry A. Driscoll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry A. Driscoll

Beachwood - Henry A. Driscoll, 94, passed away on June 2, 2020 in his home with his loving family at his side. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. As a young man, Henry was an avid swimmer and enjoyed time at the Coney Island beaches. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He met his late wife Elizabeth at Roseland Ballroom in Manhattan, where they would spend many treasured times together. They lived in The Bronx before moving to Beachwood in 1968. Henry worked for Greyhound Lines in the Bronx until his retirement. He also greatly treasured his time working with family at Joe & Joe Restaurant in the Bronx.

Henry and his late wife attended the Berkeley Senior Center for many years and enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with dear friends. He also loved the boardwalk and playing games in the arcades at Seaside Heights.

He greatly enjoyed classic movies and actors, world history and war figures, and was happiest when spending time and sharing stories with family and friends.

Henry was predeceased by his parents William J. and Henrietta (Buz) Driscoll, and his beloved wife Elizabeth Perrotta Driscoll. He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law William and Patricia Driscoll of Beachwood, and his extended family and friends.

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved