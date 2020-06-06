Henry A. Driscoll



Beachwood - Henry A. Driscoll, 94, passed away on June 2, 2020 in his home with his loving family at his side. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. As a young man, Henry was an avid swimmer and enjoyed time at the Coney Island beaches. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He met his late wife Elizabeth at Roseland Ballroom in Manhattan, where they would spend many treasured times together. They lived in The Bronx before moving to Beachwood in 1968. Henry worked for Greyhound Lines in the Bronx until his retirement. He also greatly treasured his time working with family at Joe & Joe Restaurant in the Bronx.



Henry and his late wife attended the Berkeley Senior Center for many years and enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with dear friends. He also loved the boardwalk and playing games in the arcades at Seaside Heights.



He greatly enjoyed classic movies and actors, world history and war figures, and was happiest when spending time and sharing stories with family and friends.



Henry was predeceased by his parents William J. and Henrietta (Buz) Driscoll, and his beloved wife Elizabeth Perrotta Driscoll. He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law William and Patricia Driscoll of Beachwood, and his extended family and friends.



Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements.









