Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Henry Musto
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Henry B. Musto


1936 - 2019
Henry B. Musto Obituary
Henry B. Musto

83 - Henry B. Musto age 83 passed away peacefully Sunday October 27, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born in Neptune and lived in Ocean Twp most of his life. Henry graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1954. He was a member of The Asbury Wall Elks, recently, Eatontown Elks and was a bartender at both clubs.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Musto (2015). He is survived by three children; Henry B. Musto, Richard W., wife Joanne and Carol Anne Musto, one sister, Peggy Jones and one grandson, Kyle Musto, all of Ocean Twp.

Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday October 30, 2019. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park NJ. Interment will be private. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
