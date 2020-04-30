|
Henry J. Coffey
Rumson - Henry J. Coffey, 82, of Rumson, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born in New York City, NY to the late Henry and Jean (Moore) Coffey. Throughout his life, Henry worked for Chester Cable and City Service Oil Company. He retired as Executive Vice President for Paige Electric in 2017.
Henry was always Cheerful, happy and with a great smile. Always the first to help.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 62 years, Therese Moran Coffey of Rumson, his loving children Howard and his wife Elaine Coffey of Red Bank, James and his wife Rosa Coffey of Florida, Kelli Ann and her husband Dr. Lawrence Caplin of Pennsylvania, his dear sister Barbara and her husband Roland Babcock of Nevada and his 9 cherished grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Henry's memory may be sent to Rumson Ambulance Corp & Local Food Bank in Red Bank. Please visit Henry's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020