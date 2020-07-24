Henry J. Karczewski
Henry J. Karczewski, 91, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at The Orchards at Bartley, Jackson Twp. He was born in Bayonne, NJ and lived in Union, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 3 years ago.
Henry was employed as a junior engineer for Western Electric, Kearny, NJ for 35 years, prior to his retirement in 1984 and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers of America.
In addition, Henry was an avid history buff and loved the outdoors.
He was a former communicant of St. Genevieve's Roman Catholic Church, Elizabeth, NJ.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Josephine Karaczon; his son, Charles H. Karczewski, who was killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001; and by his wife, Rose in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Cavanaugh and her husband, John of Jackson Twp.; and by his daughter-in-law, Philomena Karczewski.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM on
Monday, July 27, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031.
CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
.