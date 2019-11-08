|
Henry "Hank" J. Magierski
Little Egg Harbor - Henry "Hank" J Magierski, 92 of Little Egg Harbor passed away on Thursday November 7. 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ on June 12, 1927, Hank lived in Brick, Island Heights and Toms River before moving to Little Egg Harbor. Hank served our nation as a Radio Officer during WWII as a Merchant Marine and as an SFC in the Army during the Korean War. Hank spent most of his life self-employed and retired because of his illness with debilitating chronic Lyme disease which he fought the rest of his life. Hank loved boating and fishing.
Hank was best known for his designing and building of sailboats and was a long time member of the Toms River Yacht club. He taught sailing and racing tactics and held a U.S. Coast Guard Professional Captains license. Hank loved the water, especially Barnegat Bay, where he raced a variety of sailboats, including the famous "A" Cats and won many championships beginning at the age of 12 on the Metedeconk River. Hank remarried in 1991 to his beloved wife Anne and they settled in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor. Due to his forced retirement, he spent many years designing and handcrafting custom stained glass windows. Many of his original, wildlife and nautical theme windows are in homes along the Jersey Coast, Havre De Grace, MD, Chincoteague, VA and upper New York State. He spent his remaining years fishing in a 19 foot center console boat he built in 2009.
Henry was predeceased by his parents John and Violet Magierski, sister June Fletcher.
He is survived by his loving wife Anne of 28 years, sons John Magierski of Toms Rover, NJ, Thomas Magierski (Carol) of Winter Park, FL and James (Emma) of Toms River, NJ, grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Drew and Maggie, great-grandchild Miles, step-daughter Janet Rossini (Louis) of Riverton, NJ, step-son Roy Flacco (Suzy) of Richford, NY and step-granddaughters Suzanne (Santos), Nora and Alexandra.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 11am at Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church 220 Main St Tuckerton, NJ 08087.
Interment with military honors will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11am in the Brigadier General Wm C Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to Lyme Disease Association at PO Box 1438 Jackson, NJ 08527.
