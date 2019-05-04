|
Henry John Aderente
Point Pleasant - Henry John Aderente, age 95, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Jersey City, Henry has resided in Point Pleasant for the last 60 years.
Mr. Aderente was the President and CEO of Dixon Ticonderoga Co. in Jersey City for many years before his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant and was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club for 35 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Lillian Aderente; his sons, Thomas Steven Aderente and Robert Henry Aderente and his wife, Linda; his three grandchildren, Stephanie Aderente, Jacqueline Del Pizzo and her husband, David and Joseph Aderente; his two great-granddaughters, Grace and Kaylee and one great-grandson on the way; and his great-grand dog, Max.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019